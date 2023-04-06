Chris Pratt Jokes Being a Girl Dad Is 'Fantastic' as Daughter Compliments His 'Cute Outfit'

Chris Pratt has a newfound appreciation for being a "girl dad."

The actor first became a father in 2012 with the birth of his son, Jack, but he joked that welcoming daughters has been an entirely new adventure in a Wednesday appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers. Pratt shares daughters Lyla, 2, and Eloise, 10 months, with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger.

"I love it, man. It's really great," Pratt told Meyers of having girls. "You hear that maybe the experience is different and it really is, in my experience."

"My daughter, Lyla, is so girly," he continued. "I picked her up yesterday, she goes, 'Oh, Daddy, cute outfit! Look at those cute pockets!' That's not something Jack ever said to me."

Adding with a laugh, "It's nice to have a little appreciation for the pocket game!"

Pratt is currently promoting Universal's The Super Mario Bros. Movie, in which he voices the titular Mario. Opening up about his relationship with his father-in-law, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Pratt noted that they've had an easy time bonding over their work experiences.

"I've gotten obviously to know him now as just a regular guy and all of that," Pratt began. "He's a great grandfather, a great dad, and a good father-in-law and he's got a wealth of experience, oddly, in the world of promoting blockbuster action movies. It's like, who else are you gonna talk to about that kinda stuff? So that's pretty cool."

Meanwhile, Pratt and his 10-year-old son, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris, have had plenty of recent bonding time in the Nintendo world. The 43-year-old star cracked that he's played close to 25 million hours of Mario games in his lifetime, while Jack is "a Smash Brothers guy."

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is out now.