Chris Pratt Closes the Door on Indiana Jones Casting Speculation After Getting 'Scared' by Harrison Ford

Despite casting rumors and speculation, Chris Pratt won't be donning Indiana Jones' iconic fedora anytime soon. The actor recently shut the door on any possibility of starring in future reboots.

Pratt, 43, recently sat down for a chat on the Happy Sad Confused podcast and addressed the reports that he was in consideration to play the legendary adventurer in Steven Spielberg and Lucasfilm's rumored planned reboot of the beloved franchise.

"I don’t even know who Steven Spielberg is. Who?" Pratt quipped when asked about the reports. "No... aren’t they doing Indiana Jones with Harrison Ford?"

Harrison Ford is set to star as Indiana Jones for the fifth time in the upcoming installment in the long-running and intermittent series, which was helmed by Logan and Ford v Ferrari director James Mangold and is currently in post-production.

However, Pratt says that he doesn't feel he'll ever step into the sizable shoes due to something Ford said in 2019, during an interview with the Today show, when Ford gruffly commented, "Don’t you get it? I’m Indiana Jones. When I’m gone, he’s gone. It’s easy."

"All I know is I once saw a quote from Harrison Ford, and I don’t even know if it was really him, but it was enough to scare me," Pratt recalled. "It was like, 'When I die, Indiana Jones dies.' And I’m like, am I gonna get haunted by the ghost of Harrison Ford one day when he dies if I play [Indiana]?"

Thus, it seems that Pratt won't be risking a possible future haunting -- or the inevitable backlash any actor who steps into the role is likely to face from critics online.

Fans will get the chance to see Ford play the legendary archeologist once again when Indiana Jones 5hits theaters June 30, 2023.