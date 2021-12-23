Chris Noth Accused of Sexual Assault by Singer Lisa Gentile

Another woman has come forward and accused Chris Noth of sexually assaulting her.

Singer Lisa Gentile made the revelations Thursday at a news conference, flanked by her lawyer, Gloria Allred. Gentile says she first met the embattled actor in 1998 but claims the acquaintance took a turn for the worse in 2002, after he offered her a ride home following a hangout with friends at a restaurant they all frequented.

"When we arrived at my apartment, he asked me if he could come up," Gentile claims in a statement provided to ET. "I told him I had nothing to offer him to drink and he said that's okay, and that he just wanted to see where I lived."

Gentile claims Noth came upstairs and, after using the restroom, the actor started kissing her almost right away.

"Then he leaned against the kitchen countertop and forcibly pulled me against him," she continues in her statement. "He was slobbering all over me. I quickly became uncomfortable. Then he became more aggressive and put both hands on my breasts and began squeezing them very hard over my shirt. He quickly went under my shirt and began squeezing them even harder over my bra with his fingers grabbing the exposed skin not covered by my bra."

Gentile claims Noth then "tried to push my bra up with both of his hands." The singer adds she tried to stop him, to no avail.

"He then forced my hands to pull up his shirt exposing his belly and then even harder pushed my hands down towards his penis," she says in her statement. "I finally managed to push him away and get out of his grasp and yelled, 'No, I don't want this.' He became extremely angry and started screaming calling me a 'tease' and a 'bitch.'" Gentile says Noth then "stormed out" of her apartment.

The country singer goes on to claim Noth called the next morning and threatened to ruin her career and blacklist her from the business if she "ever told a soul about what happened."

Gentile says she's speaking out now in support for the other women who have come forward. Over the past week, three women have spoken out with accusations of sexual assault against Noth. The actor has vehemently denied all previous allegations, and ET has reached out to Noth's rep for comment on Gentile's claims.

The Daily Beast last week reported that a 30-year-old female tech executive alleged Noth sexually assaulted her when she was 18 and he was 55. The Hollywood Reporter initially published a report in which two women alleged that Noth sexually assaulted them.

Gentile is also putting her support behind the Adult Survivors Act, which, if passed in the New York State Legislature, would "create a one-year lookback window for adult survivors of adult sexual abuse to hold those who have sexually victimized them accountable."

"Lisa feels that it is time for the law to change and that is why she is speaking out today," said Allred, who urged Noth's Sex and the City and And Just Like That co-stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristen Davis to contact New York Governor Kathy Hochul and urge her to include the ASA in her upcoming policy agenda.

Gentile said she was afraid to come forward because of Noth's "power and his threats to ruin my career."

"I feel that we [the other accusers] should have our day in Court to seek to hold Mr. Noth accountable for what he did," Gentile added. The accusation comes just days after Noth was axed from The Equalizer following the initial allegations that he sexually assaulted three women.

"Noth will no longer film additional episodes of The Equalizer, effective immediately," Universal Television and CBS said in a joint statement on Monday.