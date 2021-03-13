Chris Harrison Not Returning as 'Bachelorette' Host Next Season

Amid Chris Harrison's controversy, the new Bachelorette season is switching things up when it comes to its host.

The TV personality will not return as host of the upcoming season, Warner Horizon and ABC Entertainment on behalf of The Bachelor franchise confirm to ET. Instead, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will take the lead.

"Chris Harrison will not be hosting the next season of The Bachelorette," the joint statement reads. "We support Chris in the work that he is committed to doing. In his absence, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will support the new Bachelorette through next season."

"As we continue the dialogue around achieving greater equity and inclusion within The Bachelor franchise, we are dedicated to improving the BIPOC representation of our crew, including among the executive producer ranks," the statement continues. "These are important steps in effecting fundamental change so that our franchise is a celebration of love that is reflective of our world."

A source previously told ET that there was no official host for the new season of TheBachelorette and that they plan on bringing in alumni throughout the season to help with numerous things including dates, contestant coaching and other activities.

The news comes after Harrison announced that he would be taking a step back from the franchise after his controversial comments during a Feb. 9 interview with Rachel Lindsay. In the interview, Harrison defended Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell's past racist actions, and encouraged people to offer her "grace."

During a virtual appearance onGood Morning America earlier this month, he admitted to Michael Strahan that he "made a mistake."

"It was a mistake," the TV personally expressed. "I made a mistake. I am an imperfect man. I made a mistake and I own that. I believe that mistake doesn't reflect who I am or what I stand for. I am committed to the progress, not just for myself, also for the franchise."

However after the interview, Strahan told his GMA co-hosts that he felt it was "a surface response."

"His apology is his apology, but it felt like I got nothing more than a surface response on any of this," Strahan expressed. "Obviously, he's a man who wants to clearly stay on the show, but only time will tell if there is any meaning behind his words."

While Harrison said that he hoped to return to the franchise, former NFL player and TV personality Emmanuel Acho -- author of Uncomfortable Conversations With a Black Man -- replaced him as host of Matt James' After the Final Rose.

A source previously told ET, "Chris and his team are concerned about this ordeal and the changes occurring. They are trying to figure out his next move."

