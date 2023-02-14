Chris Evans Shares Personal Photos of Girlfriend Alba Baptista on Valentine's Day

Chris Evans is giving his Valentine some shine! On Tuesday, the 41-year-old actor posted pics and videos to his Instagram Story of some personal moments spent with his 25-year-old girlfriend, actress Alba Baptista.

The first video, captioned with several heart emojis, shows Baptista with eyes and eyebrows drawn on her chin while Evans has his hand over the rest of her face. He adorably laughs off camera as she starts to talk.

Another sweet moment is a video of the actress playing Mario Brothers 3. "She hates this video but I LOVE it," Evans captioned the post.

The action star also shared lots of photos of himself and his girlfriend together -- and even more with his beloved dog, Dodger.

In November, a source confirmed to ET that Evans and Baptista had been dating for over a year. "They are very in love and their relationship is serious," the source said. "Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore Alba."

And while he's dated several actresses in his day, including Jessica Biel and Jenny Slate, he might be looking to settle down soon.

In July, during an interview for Shondaland, Evans said that he's "laser-focused on finding a partner."

"I love what I do. It’s great. I pour all of myself into it. But in terms of -- even this industry is full of pockets of doubt, hesitation, and recalibration in terms of really trying to find someone that you really can pour all of yourself into," he explained. "Maybe it’s about trying to find someone that you’re looking to spend your life with."