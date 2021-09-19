Chris Evans Reveals He Can Play the Piano, Which Is Reason Enough for Him to Collab With Lizzo

Saving the planet, loving dogs, and playing the piano? It's easy like Sunday morning for Chris Evans. The 40-year-old Captain America star took to his Instagram Stories on Sunday to play a snippet of Lionel Richie's "Easy" on the piano, proving he's filled with hidden talents.

Evans, who's wearing a red plaid shirt with a NASA baseball cap in the video, captioned the post, "I [love] Sundays."

Chris Evans playing piano on his Instagram story: “I 💙Sundays” pic.twitter.com/gBZqlxUKLk — Chris Evans Updates (@updatevans) September 19, 2021

This added skillset is sure to excite Lizzo, who has been very vocal about wanting to collaborate with Evans, first romantically and more recently in an announced remake of the classic Whitney Houston film, The Bodyguard.

Last week, Lizzo shared a funny TikTok of herself reacting to the news of a Bodyguard remake, holding up a fan tweet about the "Rumors" singer and the Knives Out actor taking on the lead roles.

"What y’all think? 😏," Lizzo captioned the cheeky post.