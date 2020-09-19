Chris Evans, Mindy Kaling and More Celebrities React to Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Death

Celebrities and high-profile names including Chris Evans, Kerry Washington, Mindy Kaling and Hillary Clinton took to social media following news of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death. The Supreme Court Justice died from metastatic pancreatic cancer on Friday, the Supreme Court confirmed to CBS News. She was 87.

The reports come after Ginsburg was hospitalized in July, and later confirmed to have undergone treatment for cancer.

Upon hearing the sad news, Evans posted a striking image of the late judge, alongside the words, “One of one,” and a blue heart emoji.

Brie Larson thanked Ginsburg for helping women to keep, "pushing our way into all the places we’ve yet to be invited," while Clinton echoed similar sentiments. "Justice Ginsburg paved the way for so many women, including me. There will never be another like her," Clinton tweeted.

“Women belong in all places where decisions are being made.”



Thank you, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. We’ll keep pushing our way into all the places we’ve yet to be invited. — Brie Larson (@brielarson) September 19, 2020

Justice Ginsburg paved the way for so many women, including me. There will never be another like her. Thank you RBG. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 19, 2020

William Shatner also shared his heartache on Twitter. “Condolences to the family of Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg. That’s really sad she passed,” he wrote.

Condolences to the family of Judge Ruth Bader Ginsberg. That’s really sad she passed.😞 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) September 18, 2020

Kaling paid tribute to Ginsburg’s incredible legacy as a role model.

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg was the kind of scholar and patriot you get excited about explaining to your kids,” she tweeted. “The kind of person who you say, ‘Who knows, one day you could be HER’. I hope you rest well, RBG, you must have been tired from changing the world.”

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was the kind of scholar and patriot you get excited about explaining to your kids. The kind of person who you say “who knows, one day you could be HER”. I hope you rest well, RBG, you must have been tired from changing the world. — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) September 19, 2020

Washington wrote a simple message to her followers on Twitter: "Her rest is earned. It is our turn to fight."

Her rest is earned. It is our turn to fight. — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) September 19, 2020

The OC star Ben McKenzie said he was heartbroken, sharing a quote Ginsburg is said to have made during her final days.

“Just days before her death, as her strength waned, Ginsburg dictated this statement to her granddaughter Clara Spera: ‘My most fervent wish is that i I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.’ #RBG,” McKenzie tweeted.

Just days before her death, as her strength waned, Ginsburg dictated this statement to her granddaughter Clara Spera: "My most fervent wish is that i I will not be replaced until a new president is installed." #RBG — Ben McKenzie (@ben_mckenzie) September 18, 2020

Ginsburg is survived by her two children, James and Jane, three grandchildren and a great-grandchild.

See more celebrity reactions to her death below.

Devastated. Grateful. I know for a fact that my life as a woman and an American is better because of her work and brilliance. #RIPRBG pic.twitter.com/OCSwoZCLI8 — Connie Britton (@conniebritton) September 19, 2020

The passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is a tremendous loss to our country. She was an extraordinary champion of justice and equal rights, and will be remembered as one of the great justices in modern American history. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) September 19, 2020

Rest In Peace Ruth Bader Ginsberg. A giant. Make sure another Kavanaugh doesn't replace her. Please vote blue. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 18, 2020

Oh no. @NPR is reporting that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg has died. Details to come. — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) September 18, 2020

First of all, may she rest as she lived - in immeasurable POWER.



And also...



FUCK FUCK FUCK FUCK FUCK FUCK FUCK FUCK FUCK — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) September 18, 2020

Thank you, RBG. May your transition be full of light and love. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QEdISEEAzu — Chrissy Metz (@ChrissyMetz) September 19, 2020

fucking heart breaking — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) September 18, 2020

Losing too many heroes. https://t.co/AhcW6DtNcG — William Jackson Harper (@dubjackharper) September 18, 2020

Stop all the clocks. — mary mcnamara (@marymacTV) September 18, 2020

RBG was never afraid and neither should we. Choose fight over fear. — Paula Pell (@perlapell) September 18, 2020

Such a sad day 💔 If you want to honour #RBG - Vote.

Vote for democracy. Vote to protect our environment. Vote for equality. Vote #bidenharris — Alycia Debnam-Carey (@DebnamCarey) September 18, 2020

RIP RBG. A pioneer, a champion, a hero. Thank you for fighting to hold on as long as you did. We will take the fight forward in your honor. Your fight will not have been in vain. — Julie Plec (@julieplec) September 18, 2020

Well that sucks. — devon sawa (@DevonESawa) September 18, 2020

Oh fuck. — Constance Zimmer (@ConstanceZimmer) September 18, 2020

💔

May her dying words be honored. #RBG — Megan Ellison (@meganeellison) September 18, 2020

This is devastating, an incalculable loss. We owe so much to RBG. Rest in Power Ruth Bader Ginsburg. #RIPRBG — Megan Rapinoe (@mPinoe) September 19, 2020

She was a gift to humanity. She fought with all she had every single day of her life and the tribute we pay her is to do the same. Fight for our country. Stand up for our democracy. Use our voice and fight for what’s right every single day. #RBG — Krista Vernoff (@KristaVernoff) September 19, 2020

OH. NO. I feel queasy. We shall not see the likes of her again. What an absolute #legend https://t.co/xHFkfatMhi — Timothy Omundson (@Omundson) September 19, 2020

