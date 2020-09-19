Chris Evans, Mindy Kaling and More Celebrities React to Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Death

Celebrities and high-profile names including Chris Evans, Kerry Washington, Mindy Kaling and Hillary Clinton took to social media following news of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death. The Supreme Court Justice died from metastatic pancreatic cancer on Friday, the Supreme Court confirmed to CBS News. She was 87.
The reports come after Ginsburg was hospitalized in July, and later confirmed to have undergone treatment for cancer.
Upon hearing the sad news, Evans posted a striking image of the late judge, alongside the words, “One of one,” and a blue heart emoji.
Brie Larson thanked Ginsburg for helping women to keep, "pushing our way into all the places we’ve yet to be invited," while Clinton echoed similar sentiments. "Justice Ginsburg paved the way for so many women, including me. There will never be another like her," Clinton tweeted.
William Shatner also shared his heartache on Twitter. “Condolences to the family of Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg. That’s really sad she passed,” he wrote.
Kaling paid tribute to Ginsburg’s incredible legacy as a role model.
“Ruth Bader Ginsburg was the kind of scholar and patriot you get excited about explaining to your kids,” she tweeted. “The kind of person who you say, ‘Who knows, one day you could be HER’. I hope you rest well, RBG, you must have been tired from changing the world.”
Washington wrote a simple message to her followers on Twitter: "Her rest is earned. It is our turn to fight."
The OC star Ben McKenzie said he was heartbroken, sharing a quote Ginsburg is said to have made during her final days.
“Just days before her death, as her strength waned, Ginsburg dictated this statement to her granddaughter Clara Spera: ‘My most fervent wish is that i I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.’ #RBG,” McKenzie tweeted.
Ginsburg is survived by her two children, James and Jane, three grandchildren and a great-grandchild.
See more celebrity reactions to her death below.
To stay up do date on breaking news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.
RELATED CONTENT: