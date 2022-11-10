Chris Evans' Girlfriend Revealed: Who Is Alba Baptista?

Just days after Chris Evans revealed he's ready to settle down and have kids, it's now come to the world's attention that he's had a special lady by his side for quite some time -- the actress Alba Baptista.

ET can confirm that the Captain America star is dating the 25-year-old Portuguese actress, and the news isn't all that new to his close friends and family, though Evans did drop a couple of emojis in one of her more recent IG posts.

According to ET's source, the two have been together for over a year. "They are very in love and their relationship is serious," the source says. "Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore Alba."

With that in mind, let's take a closer look at who exactly is Alba Baptista.

She's one of Portugal's biggest stars

Born in Lisbon to a Portuguese mother and Brazilian engineer father, Baptista got her acting start at 16 in the short film, Miami. Her first-ever Instagram post in December 2013 is from a shot for a scene she filmed. She'd later appear in the series Jardins Proibidos and films like A Impostora and Jogo Duplo.

After the accolades started pouring in, Baptista appeared in Vogue Portugal, and this accomplishment happened before she made her English-language debut in 2020 for her Netflix series, Warrior Nun.

Just months after Warrior Nun dropped on the streaming service, the actress appeared on the cover of GQ Portugal. It goes without saying, but Baptista is wicked smart, and she can also speak five languages: English, Portuguese, Spanish, French and German.

She has a big heart

Baptista is huge into her humanitarian work. She traveled to Cambodia in March 2017 and taught kids English there. When it comes to her crew on the Netflix series, she's not one to big-time them just because she's the star of the show.

In an October 2020 post, Baptista shared a series of photos and videos honoring the hardworking crew. She also posted a photo with a sweet note paying homage to the crew.

"To the coolest, finest, craziest and most hardworking crew I’ve been honored to work with. Thank you for this journey. You are the TRUE WARRIORS! So much love to all, Alba + Ava," she wrote.

Traveling is always on her mind

Baptista loves to travel the world. Aside from Cambodia, the actress has also traveled to the likes of Amsterdam, Brazil, Cuba, Myanmar, Vietnam, Indonesia and Spain.

She loves dogs (just like Chris!)

All true Chris Evans fans know that he's obsessed with dogs. He's got his adorable Boxer-mix puppy, Dodger, to thank for that! And Evans' new girlfriend is also huge with the pooches.

During a May 2017 outing, Baptista took to Instagram to post a photo of her dog looking happy as can be roaming the beach. She captioned it, "The fun doubles when you have pet while roaming around places😍😍💕💕."

Baptista is not active on Twitter but ...

... she shared a gem in August 2020, a video that shows her taking part in IMDb's "Take 5" segment. She was asked to reveal the last show she binged and loved (The Great); the film character she could relate to growing up (Juno); the actor she’d love to work with in the future (Julianne Moore, "because she’s timeless" and Joaquin Phoenix "because I feel like he would teach me a lot and I would grow as an actress"); what movie character she'd love to live out in real life (the Little Mermaid "because I always wanted to be a mermaid." And it's true!).

She was also asked which TV show she would like to see Warrior Nun have a crossover with, and she answered Stranger Things or Dark.