Chris Cuomo Suspended 'Indefinitely' from CNN

Chris Cuomo has been suspended indefinitely from his position as host of CNN's Cuomo Prime Time.

The decision comes amid newly surfaced documents which indicated that he was more deeply involved in helping his brother, Andrew Cuomo, build a legal defense against multiple allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct, CNN reports.

A spokesperson for the news network told ET in a statement on Tuesday, "The New York Attorney General’s office released transcripts and exhibits Monday that shed new light on Chris Cuomo’s involvement in his brother’s defense. The documents, which we were not privy to before their public release, raise serious questions."

"When Chris admitted to us that he had offered advice to his brother’s staff, he broke our rules and we acknowledged that publicly. But we also appreciated the unique position he was in and understood his need to put family first and job second," the statement continued. "However, these documents point to a greater level of involvement in his brother’s efforts than we previously knew. As a result, we have suspended Chris indefinitely, pending further evaluation."

According to documents released this week, Chris was allegedly actively involved in preparing his brother's public defense. Text messages between the TV journalist and his brother's top aide, Melissa DeRosa, allegedly indicate that Cuomo may have used his sources as a journalist and media personality to assist in his brother's defense and public statements, CBS News reports.

Chris has not yet publicly commented on the new documents or his suspension.