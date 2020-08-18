Chris Cuomo Goes Shirtless in His Daughter's TikTok Video

Chirs Cuomo just made a shirtless cameo on his daughter, Bella's, TikTok account! The 17-year-old shared a candid clip of her parents, Chris and Cristina, in the bathroom.

In the funny clip, Chris is seen flossing shirtless, while his swimsuit-clad wife applies eye cream. Bella then jumps into the room and exclaims, "Hey! Hey! How y'all doin'?"

The teen's entrance doesn't elicit a reaction for either of her parents, who both continue their respective activities as Bella makes noise behind them.

"Me trying to say goodnight to my parents during their 20-step night routine," Bella captioned the clip.

@bellavcuomo ##fyp me trying to say goodnight to my parents during their 20 step night routine ♬ original sound - joefloww_

In another TikTok video, Bella dances to Kendrick Lamar's track, "Money Trees," but is surprised when her 50-year-old dad jumps into the frame.

While Bella continues showing off her epic moves, the TV journalist stands behind her and, with a faux-serious expression on his face, flexes his muscles.

When ET spoke to Bella back in May, the teen reacted to how the public has started to find her dad and uncle, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, "hot" in recent months.

"It's kind of weird to open TikTok up and see people calling my family members hot," Bella admitted. "Like, that's a weird experience."

