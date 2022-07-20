Chris Cornell's Daughter Shares Video of Them Singing Rihanna & Eminem in Honor of Late Singer's 58th Birthday

Toni Cornell is sharing a special video in honor of her late dad's birthday. On Wednesday, what would've been Chris Cornell's 58th birthday, Toni took to Instagram to share a home video featuring herself, her brother, Christopher, and their dad.

In the throwback clip, Chris plays guitar as Toni sings Rihanna's part of Eminem's 2010 track, "Love the Way You Lie." After Chris cheers on his daughter, little Christopher gets in on the fun by rapping Eminem's part of the song, as his dad accompanies him on guitar.

Alongside the sweet video, Toni penned a lengthy caption in honor of her dad, who died by suicide in May 2017.

"'Nothing Compares 2 U' is not just a song. It’s what I truly think when I look back at our life and memories together," Toni wrote, referencing the Prince track that her dad covered.

"You were always playing music for us, singing with us, dancing with us," she added. "Losing you was one of the hardest things we had to go through. They say it gets easier with time, but as the days and years go by, and since we last saw you, we are missing you even more."

Toni continued her note by writing, "Today, on your birthday, I think so so many join me in saying we miss you the MOST!!!"

"The world would not be the same without you in it, and will never be the same with you gone. You wrote the soundtrack to not just our lives, but for millions, and we will forever hear it," she wrote. "We feel you with us as your words, love and all of the memories shaped our world, made us who we are and are forever ingrained in the fabric of our souls."

Toni, who previously covered one of her dad's songs, added, "On your birthday and every other day, we celebrate you and remember how very lucky we were that you were ours."

"Happy Birthday to the greatest dad and most incredible human whose life continues to leave an incredible mark on everyone he touches," she concluded. "I love you, we love you."