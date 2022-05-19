Chris Brown Congratulates Ex-Girlfriend Rihanna on Birth of Baby Boy With A$AP Rocky

Well wishes all around! Rihanna's ex-boyfriend, Chris Brown, has congratulated the new mother on the birth of her baby boy.

Brown took to his Instagram Stories, not long after the news of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's baby being born went public, and wrote a short but sweet message. While not tagging or naming Rihanna outright, the "No Guidance" wrapper simply wrote, "CONGRATULATIONS," and added the prayer hands, a red heart and a pregnant woman emoji.

Brown and Rihanna have an incredibly tumultuous history, having dated from 2007 to 2009, with Brown's domestic violence toward Rihanna coming to light in February of 2009.

Brown attacked Rihanna on the night of the GRAMMY Awards following an argument and she was hospitalized due to her brutal injuries. Brown later turned himself in to authorities and was charged with felony assault.

Brown was offered a plea deal for the assault, which included a five-year restraining order, probation for the same amount of time, and counseling for domestic abuse.

Though Rihanna and Brown were able to work on their friendship, and reportedly rekindle their romance from 2012 to 2013, the highly publicized assault has left a stain on Brown's reputation since.

Brown has three children of his own, 7-year-old Royalty, 2-year-old Aeko and his baby girl, Lovely, born this year.

ET confirmed the news of Rihanna and A$AP's child, with a source sharing that Rihanna gave birth to a baby boy on May 13 in Los Angeles with A$AP by her side, and that the family is now resting at her Los Angeles home.

"They have not left each other's side," the source says of the couple. "They are over the moon. She's been looking forward to motherhood for a long time. This little boy is going to have the best baby fashion."