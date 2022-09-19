Choir Boys Have a Viral Moment While Performing at Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral

The Choir of Westminster Abbey had quite a moment in the spotlight during Monday's state funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II, with one choir boy in particular capturing hearts across social media.

As the ensemble sang hymns and songs throughout the duration of the ceremony, viewers took note of a young singer with curly red hair who delivered a star-worthy performance filled with passion, movement and expression.

Dubbed by some as the "MVP" of the funeral, the boy was praised for his earnest emotion -- and Twitter just couldn't get enough.

I know it’s all about the queen but the star of this funeral so far has been the overly dramatic redheaded choirboy who apparently has never brushed his hair 😂



He needs a Twitter account. — Brian (@BSBHVR2) September 19, 2022

Just have to love the young choirboy with the untameable hair #queensfuneral — Avril York (@Threadtangle) September 19, 2022

The lil red-headed choirboy at the Queens funeral...is a Superstar. — Sonya (@sonya_parks) September 19, 2022

I can’t get enough of that first choir boy, the red head who’s definitely feeling these songs. — Julie Durbin (@AllmanDurbin) September 19, 2022

The one choirboy on the end is really putting his heart and soul into his performance. 10/10 for effort. #queensfuneral — Anthony (@TheAnthonyMark) September 19, 2022

This little redheaded choir boy has been training for this day for years you can tell, he is into it — Holly (@hollye83) September 19, 2022

This choirboy has time travelled from the Victorian era pic.twitter.com/P2F4bW4Okz — Weasel (@KatieWeasel) September 19, 2022

Obsessed with the red headed choir boy giving the performance of his life at the #queensfuneral — Em🫧 (@EmmerHolmes) September 19, 2022

That little choir boy proper going for it has recognised this is his big break and he's milking it for all it's worth and I really respect that. #queensfuneral — BeardyKnave, Feral Nerd (@Beardyknave) September 19, 2022

There’s a choirboy who is fully into it. #QueensFuneral — Paul Mitchell💙 (@mrmitchell78) September 19, 2022

The red haired choir boy is really feeling his singing lol 😂 well its broadcasting all over the world so shine away little boy — raveman (@rave21392) September 19, 2022

More from the little red haired choir boy please, the choir is the best part of this #queensfuneral — 𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴 Walton (@channingwalton) September 19, 2022

Another young member of the choir also went viral, but for an entirely different reason. This singer's moment to shine was unfortunately upstaged by... a lamp.

Choir boy got mike wazowski’d! pic.twitter.com/E7uMaF7dxu — Richard Smithson (@RGS93) September 19, 2022

Imagine being the proud parents of the choir boy on the right, waiting to see your little one sing in front of billions, and then this happens #queensfuneral pic.twitter.com/Td93T0Vie1 — David Smith (@David_Strathdee) September 19, 2022

Some poor choirboy is going to have a Mike Wazowski moment when he watches his parent's recording of the funeral #queensfuneral pic.twitter.com/ADNWiNdo8u — Eric Trump (@erictrump99) September 19, 2022

lmfaooo the choir boy’s face being blocked out by a lamp😭 — matt (@stqrIord) September 19, 2022

The choir -- which was first established in the 14th century -- comprised of 30 choir boys between ages 8 and 13 years old, and 12 adult singers, led by musical director, James O'Donnell.

In a touching turn of events, at the end of the service during "God Save the King," Charles became visibly emotional as the whole of the church sang the Commonwealth's national anthem. While the church sang the song, the newly-appointed king began to tear up during the final stretch of the service for his mother.

The state funeral is a service reserved only for monarchs or extremely important British figures, meaning it is the grandest and most honorable service the palace has to offer.

Attendees of the queen's funeral tell ET, "The service was fabulous and spectacular. It was solemn, but incredible to be inside with so many world leaders and to be part of such a historic event. Kate Middleton was even more gorgeous in person and Prime Minister Trudeau was handsome in person. The choir was a highlight for us and they all sang so beautifully. The whole service was a beautiful and incredible way to honor The Queen. They gave us booklets as a souvenir, and we are holding onto them tightly."