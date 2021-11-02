Chip and Joanna Gaines Expanding Magnolia Network With New App, Slate of Originals

Following their anticipated return to TV in January with the launch of the Magnolia Network on Discovery+, Chip and Joanna Gaines are not slowing down. The couple is making plans to offer even more content to their fans, with all-new originals and more ways to access their programs.

“Our hope is that people learn, that they are inspired and entertained,” Joanna said during the Television Critics Association’s Winter 2021 Press Tour of their overall goal with Magnolia Network and the programs spanning from home restoration to cooking and more.

While Magnolia initially launched as a hub on the Discovery+ streaming service, the network is now expanding with its own app and by taking over the linear channel, DIY Network. Both will feature Magnolia’s ever-expanding slate of original programming, including the complete first seasons of Fixer Upper: Welcome Home and Magnolia Table With Joanna Gaines, plus the upcoming Growing Floret, The Lost Kitchen, Homegrown, Family Dinner and Restoration Road With Clint Harp as well as the complete Fixer Upper library.

In addition to access to the programming, the app will include courses, tips, recipes and ideas for fans seeking a more immersive interaction with all things Chip and Joanna and the Magnolia Network. The idea is to “give people the tools” to tackle their own projects, Joanna later added.

“From the beginning, our aim for Magnolia Network has been to tell good stories. Stories that bring us together, that inspire and encourage us all to try something new. Stories that are told in ways that feel authentic,” Chip and Joanna said in a separate statement.

They added, “Our plan has evolved along the way, but our original vision for this network has remained the same. And it is our ongoing desire to create a space, whether in a streaming environment, or on linear television, where people who watch a show on our network leave feeling like it was time well spent.”

The Magnolia Network app launches on July 15, with the network’s takeover of DIY set for January 2022.