Chilli Reacts to Boyfriend Matthew Lawrence Saying Kids Are in Their Future (Exclusive)

Matthew Lawrence may have unintentionally put girlfriend Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas, on the spot, but she handled it with grace! ET spoke with the TLC member at Variety's Women of Power event, where the singer admitted she had been surprised by the conversation.

Back in January, Matthew and Chilli took to Instagram to confirm their relationship. The confirmation of the pair's relationship came just over three months after Matthew and his ex-wife, Cheryl Burke, finalized their divorce.

"[Kids are] the game plan. That's what we're trying to do," he told ET earlier this month. "My life is in complete bloom right now. I get to spend time with an amazing woman like Chilli. I've never gotten to be able to experience that kind of relationship before. She's really, really special."

Chilli, who shares 25-year-old son Tron with her ex, Dallas Austin, revealed to ET that she felt "kinda" put on the spot but harbors no negativity toward her beau, adding, "I was like, 'What?' He's hilarious but he's the greatest, also. I'm so happy."

Randy Shropshire / Stringer

It's clear that Matthew is also happy with their relationship! The 43-year-old actor gushed about the 52-year-old singer while discussing the state of their new relationship with ET, sharing how they met and how fate played a major role in their now-blossoming relationship.

"Life is always a surprise," Matthew said when Chilli's name came up. "I wish more people on the planet were like her. We'd be much better off."

"She's just got, you know, her morals and her values," he continued. "The way she treats her family. She loves my family, so important. We get along. We'll talk on the phone and she's like, 'My mom's calling me.' I'm like, 'Go get it. I know how important that is.' Same thing like my mom calls me. It's not like, 'Why are you talking to your mom?!' It's like, 'Oh, your mom. Go talk to your mom,' you know?"

Matthew also confirmed that he's met her family, including Tron, whom Matthew says is "so cool," though there's no telling if Tron can wrangle Matthew into hitting the gym with him.

"It's weird, you know, we have similar upbringings. We have similar families," he shared. "There are similarities that you wouldn't necessarily think between us and it really works."

