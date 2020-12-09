'Chicago P.D.': Lisseth Chavez Not Returning for Season 8

Chicago P.D. will be losing a series regular for season 8.

Lisseth Chavez, who played rookie officer Vanessa Rojas for one season, is not returning to the NBC police procedural. The actress will move on to The CW's superhero series, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, as a new series regular in the upcoming sixth season, it was announced Saturday during DC FanDome.

On Legends of Tomorrow, she will play the Waverider's newest member: alien expert Esperanza “Spooner” Cruz, who is described as "tough and self-sufficient." According to the official character description, Spooner Cruz "lives off the grid, devising ingenious tech for the detection of -- and defense against -- space aliens. And while some might call her paranoid, she calls it being prepared. A survivor of a childhood alien encounter, Spooner now believes she has the ability to communicate telepathically with aliens -- making her the perfect recruit for Waverider captains Sara Lance, Ava Sharpe and the Legends who, in season 6, will be hunting down extraterrestrials who have been displaced throughout history."

Chavez's addition to the Legends of Tomorrow team comes after the series lost three series regulars last year: Brandon Routh, Maisie Richardson-Sellers and Courtney Ford.

Chavez joined Chicago P.D. in season 7 as an undercover cop before she was recruited by Voight to join the team. While she had relationships with all the members of P.D., she and Atwater formed a flirtatious connection. It is unclear how her absence moving forward will be worked into the story creatively.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow returns in 2021 on The CW. Chicago P.D. premieres Wednesday, Nov. 11 on NBC.

