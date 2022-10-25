'Chicago Med' Alums Patti Murin and Colin Donnell Expecting Baby No. 2

Baby on board! Patti Murin and her husband, Colin Donnell, are expecting their second child.

"Oops we did it again 🤷🏼‍♀️ Baby Girl Donnell, coming April 2024! @people @colindonnell@ninedaves

📸: @michaelhullphoto HMU: @katnejatbeauty," the actress wrote next to the Instagram post revealing the news on Monday.

In the picture, Murin, 42, and Donnell, 40, smile as they hold up their 2-year-old daughter, Cecily. Murin’s comments were flooded with congratulatory messages.

“Now we have to have you and the whole growing fam over soon— congrats!,” Ginger Zee wrote.

"Awww congratulations!!!❤️❤️❤️xoxo," Broadway star Kerry Butler added.

"Just the best best best. Love you!!!," actress Cassie Levy said.

Donnell took to his respective Instagram account to share the news.

"So excited about what’s coming for our family ❤️," he wrote next to the same image. "@pattimurin. Thank you @ninedaves for being a part of some amazing moments and thank you @michaelhullphoto for the gorgeous family snaps."

The Love’s Labour stars shared their excitement and surprise about their second child with People magazine.

"We're so excited," Murin tells the publication. "We always talked about having a sibling for Cecily but had sort of left it up to, 'if this happens, it happens.' And when it happened and I told Colin, his face was shocked."

According to the couple, baby Donnell No. 2 is coming in April.

Murin, who starred on Chicago Med from 2016-2017, and Donnell got engaged in 2013 and officially tied the knot on June 19, 2015.

Earlier this month, Murin celebrated her love on his 40th birthday with a sweet Instagram post.

“This guy turns 40 today,” she captioned the Instagram message. "I could write a billion words about how amazing he is, but I want to get back to celebrating him. Best husband, best dad, best human. Happy Birthday my love ♥️ @colindonnell 📸: @michaelhullphoto ."

Murin and Donnell have anther exciting collaboration in the works, ahead of their second child. Earlier this month, the couple announced their first joint album, Something Stupid -- an LP of cover songs -- that's out Nov. 18.