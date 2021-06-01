Cheyann Shaw, Fitness Influencer, Dies at 27 After Battle With Cancer

Rest in peace, Cheyann Shaw. The fitness influencer has died after a battle with cancer, according to a statement posted on her Instagram on Monday. She was 27.

With heavy hearts, we are sad to announce that our beautiful girl Cheyann has been called home to heaven," the statement read. "Thank you all for your support and encouragement over the years. If there’s one thing Cheyann taught us is that no matter what battles we face, we can always find a reason to smile through them. 🦋 ✨."

The post also included a statement from Shaw's mother, Darci. "My heart is breaking today, our baby girl lost her long battle with ovarian cancer. She fought until the bitter end. She is a true warrior and survivor. She will be truly missed and will forever be in my heart," she said.

Shaw battled cancer for over four years after being first diagnosed with stage 4 ovarian cancer in August 2016. She underwent chemotherapy and then surgery, during which her spleen, appendix, uterus and part of her colon were removed, and a year later, she announced to her followers that she was officially cancer-free.

However, Shaw's cancer returned. "This is not the news I wanted to tell y’all...Sadly, there is cancer in 4 of my lymph nodes," she wrote on Instagram on Jan. 15. "I actually found out on Monday from my online report that was sent to me but today it was confirmed that there is small activity of cancer."

"I’ve had cancer in 3 out of the 4 spots before and I beat it; this time is NO DIFFERENT!" she added. "I will win and I will beat this beast again."

Shaw's last Instagram post before her death was on Dec. 23. She shared a photo of herself in the hospital.

"Hey y’all! It’s been a minute since my last update but things have been going well!" she wrote. "I’ve been in and out of the hospital with a liver issue that has been fixed and now I’m on a feeding tube which is totally okay. Your girl needed some help with food lol. I start chemo on Tuesday and should be going home today or tomorrow, just in time for Christmas. Keep the prayers coming and keeping sending all the light. 🦋#cheystrong."

