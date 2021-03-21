Chester Bennington's Widow Honors Him on What Would Have Been His 45th Birthday

Chester Bennington would have turned 45 on Saturday. Talinda Bennington paid tribute to her late husband alongside a sweet video of Chester dancing with their son Tyler.

"Happy Birthday ❤️❤️❤️," she wrote. "You would have been 45 and yes, Tyler would have you doing this dance again! This life without you never gets easier or less painful. We miss you dearly. We will celebrate you in so many ways today....Tyler teaching the girls and I this dance will be just one. We love you forever ❤️❤️."

The Linkin Park rocker died by suicide in July 2017. He was 41. Talinda is the mother of Chester's son Tyler, now 15, as well as their 9-year-old twin daughters, Lily and Lila. Chester was also dad to kids Jaime, 24, Isaiah, 23, and Draven, 18, from previous relationships.

Chester continues to be remembered by Talinda and his Linkin Park bandmates. On the second anniversary of his death in 2019, Mike Shinoda posted a black-and-white photo of the two together on Instagram, admitting that he hesitated posting anything on the tragic day.

"I don't want the day Chester passed to be marked as an 'event,'" he explained. "I'd rather celebrate his birthday, celebrate album anniversaries, celebrate the countless moments our wonderful LP family has had together. Today, just take care of yourself. ❤️✌."

