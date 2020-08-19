'Cheers' Mailman John Ratzenberger Records Plea for USPS

TV's favorite mailman wants you to save the post office! In an effort to help the post office, a fan turned to Cameo to request the aid of John Ratzenberger, who played mailman Cliff on Cheers.

The 73-year-old actor fulfilled the request, recording a video encouraging people to gift stamps instead of traditional presents this Christmas.

"The post office is in a little bit of a pickle right now. It is certainly in the news, being bounced back and forth, so I had an idea," he said. "Why not do all your Christmas shopping early at the post office store? In the post office, they obviously have a store in there, stamps and things like that. Why not translate the dollar amount you're going to pay for Aunt Tilly's new hat and just buy that amount of stamps. Easy to carry, easy to mail, easy to ship, and it's worth something. And it will be worth something for a long time."

"How many times is Aunt Tilly going to be wearing that hat? Once? Twice?" Ratzenberger continued. "But how many times will she be using those stamps? That's right. Always thinking. So help your local post office. Go down there and buy something."

Amid ongoing discussions about the post office's services, hours and funding, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy announced on Tuesday that no changes would be made to the USPS until after the Nov. 3 election, CNN reported.

The announcement came after Democrats filed lawsuits and criticized DeJoy's proposed changes, arguing that they could affect mail-in voting in the election amid COVID-19.

