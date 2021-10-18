Charity Declines Jamie Lynn Spears Donation After Receiving Online Threats, Source Says (Exclusive)

Jamie Lynn Spears' planned donation to a mental health organization won't be happening. A week after the actress announced she'd been giving a portion of the proceeds from the sale of her forthcoming memoir to This Is My Brave, the organization has declined the support.

A source exclusively tells ET that “Jamie Lynn is extremely upset over the current situation that after violent threats and rhetoric, a charitable organization has been put in a position of no longer feeling as though they can safely accept a donation from her.”

"Jamie Lynn has been forced to stay silent for years and now she’s being attacked for finally speaking her truth. People fail to realize that Jamie Lynn has suffered some of the same trauma that Britney has," the source says. "This isn’t Britney OR Jamie Lynn. This is about a family trauma and how it affects each person differently. There is a bigger conversation to be had about supporting every voice."

The source adds, "People are making assumptions about her book when this is not a Britney Spears tell all. This is about her life and what she’s had to live and endure."

"The most upsetting part to her is to see an organization take such a quick and public stand against Jamie Lynn because it only furthers the negative and hurtful narrative against her," the source shares. "She was so excited to support them and their mission and was shocked to see them publicly decline her support after accepting it."

When Jamie Lynn announced her memoir, Things I Should Have Said, last week, she stated that money from the book would be donated to This Is My Brave, an organization that encourages open conversations and storytelling about mental health struggles to end the stigma surrounding them.

However, the organization was soon inundated with negative comments and strongly worded criticism on Instagram almost immediately after Jamie Lynn's announcement.

A post shared by the organization on World Mental Health Day on Oct. 10 was flooded with users slamming the group for working with Jamie Lynn and demanding they cut ties.

On Monday, the organization announced they would rejecting the donation from Jamie Lynn, sharing a message on Instagram that read, "We heard you. We're taking action. We are deeply sorry to anyone we offended. We are declining the donation from Jamie Lynn Spears' upcoming book."

"This Is My Brave was recently recommended to be a beneficiary organization for the proceeds from Jamie Lynn Spears' upcoming book," the organization reiterated in the caption to the post. "We have made the decision to decline the offer of receiving proceeds from the book sales."

The source tells ET that Jamie Lynn "will still find ways to give back to those who have lived through trauma and mental health issues."

"She will not allow the message to be sent that staying silent is the right option ever. Every voice matters," the source shares. "She understands the organization is smaller and maybe this was too much attention for them. She was just trying to do a good thing and bring positive awareness."

ET has reached out to This Is My Brave for comment.

Things I Should Have Said is set to hit shelves January 2022. The memoir has been the subject of controversy before, in July, when Spear's publisher had to shoot down rumors surrounding her upcoming memoir's title.

Worthy Publishing's website, as well as Barnes and Noble's, had information saying that the 30-year-old actress' book would be titled I Must Confess: Family, Fame, and Figuring It Out. The alleged original title was a reference to her sister Britney Spears' single "…Baby One More Time." The information was later removed and Worthy Publishing released a statement clarifying that "incorrect and incomplete information" was shared about the "as-yet-untitled memoir."