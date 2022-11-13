'Chappelle’s Show' Characters Come to Westeros in 'House of the Dragon' Parody on 'SNL'

Whenever Dave Chappelle hosts Saturday Night Live, he makes sure to give longtime fans a little treat by bringing back some iconic characters from his famed sketch comedy series Chappelle's Show.

This time around, Chappelle once again introduced the segment (just like he used to do on his own show) and joked about how much he loved the Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, but that the show's black characters threw him for a loop.

"I got to tell you, I love that they’re including Black characters. But to be honest, the Black characters, they take me out of it a bit," Chappelle said. "It’s the blonde hair and old timey accents. It’s a little jarring. Where are these people from?"

Playing off that general question, Chappelle joked that they'd gotten a sneak peek of the upcoming season, and introduced the parody, which featured three fan-favorite Chappelle's Show characters, all played by Chappelle himself.

Silky Johnson (who was joined by original Chappelle's Show castmember Donnell Rawlings) entered the castle, followed by Tyrone Biggums (who was looking to score some "dragon rock") and a blond-braided Rick James.

The sketch also featured a surprising cameo from Ice-T as Larry Targaryen, a long-lost cousin.

After some call-backs to the character's iconic sketches and solid jokes about the amount of weird incest in House of the Dragon, all three characters flew off into the sunset on the backs of surprisingly well-animated dragon steeds.

SNL airs live coast-to-coast at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on NBC.