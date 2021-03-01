Chandler Powell Raves About Impending Parenthood With Bindi Irwin

Chandler Powell is looking forward to all that's planned for 2021 -- and fatherhood is at the top of the list. In a reflective New Year's post, the 24-year-old raved about the little one he and wife Bindi Irwin have on the way. The couple is expecting a baby girl in just a few months.

"2020 was filled with the highest of highs and lowest of lows. As easy as it is to look back on the hardships of this year, I’m choosing to revel in the highlights," Powell wrote alongside a photo of himself and Irwin holding up a baby khaki shirt.

"I married my best friend, and our daughter will be joining us in a few short months. Starting 2021 as a husband and a dad is incredible and I’m ready for absolutely anything the year has in store for us," he added.

Irwin also gushed about becoming a mother in her own note about welcoming 2021.

"Chandler and I got married and as a family we filmed season 3 of Crikey It’s The Irwins, which will be airing on Animal Planet next year," Irwin wrote. "Now, we are patiently waiting for our gorgeous daughter to arrive. She’s the light of our lives. 💛"

As for her hope for the coming year, the mom-to-be concluded her post, "I hope this next year brings some peace and we find a way to come together as a society. Please remember to be kind to one another and find happiness in even the smallest of things. Thank you for your amazing support and I’ll see you in 2021."

The couple -- along with Irwin's mom Terri and brother Robert -- celebrated the holiday in Tasmania.

