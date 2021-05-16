Chadwick Boseman Gets Standing Ovation for Posthumous Win at 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Chadwick Boseman was honored with love and appreciation at Sunday's MTV Movie & TV Awards. The late star earned the golden popcorn trophy for his role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, and fans couldn't have been more excited.

Yara Shahidi took the stage at the Palladium in Los Angeles for one of the final categories of the night, and presented the award for Best Performance in a Movie.

The category also included Carey Mulligan, Daniel Kaluuya, Sacha Baron Cohen and Zendaya, but it was Boseman's celebrated role as Levee Green in the acclaimed drama that earned the win.

When Shahidi opened the envelope and read Boseman's name aloud, everyone in the audience took to their feet, giving the late actor a standing ovation and celebrating his much-deserved victory.

"I'm so honored to accept this award on behalf of Chadwick Boseman," Shahidi shared. "I know I speak for myself, his legion of fans, and the communities he so beautifully represented when I say we are honored to celebrate his art today and every day."

"His impact is everlasting and we are eternally grateful for the way his presence and his art has changed the world," she added. "We love you and we miss you. Thank you."

Yara Shahidi honoring Chadwick Boseman for his "Best Performance in a Movie" win 💕 #MTVAwards @MTVAwards pic.twitter.com/R7pMCjguNJ — GIPHY Pop (@GiphyPop) May 17, 2021

The win comes after Boseman's shocking and controversial loss at this year's Oscars. Anthony Hopkins took home the award for his performance in The Father, but was not at the show to accept the award. For more on the abrupt and divisive conclusion and surprising upset, see the video below.

