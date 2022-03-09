'Central Park' Exclusive: Watch Kathryn Hahn and Leslie Odom Jr. Sing About the Past

Ahead of Central Park’s all-new episode of season 2, “Castle Sweet Castle,” ET has an exclusive sneak peek of the animated musical’s latest original song, “Maybe Potentially Great.” The number, written by Kate Anderson and Elyssa Samsel, the duo behind Olaf's Frozen Adventure and many of Central Park’s faves, sees the Tillerman family reminiscing about the past.

In the episode, Owen (Leslie Odom Jr.) and Paige (Kathryn Hahn) set out to make the castle where they live everything they dreamed it could be. And when they start creating a list of all the things they want to improve, they flashback to when they first moved in and Molly (Emmy Raver-Lampman) and Cole (Tituss Burgess) were just toddlers.

“Castle Sweet Castle” is the fourth episode of the second half of season 2, which sees the Tillerman family continuing to navigate living in New York City’s iconic park while Bitsy (Stanley Tucci), with Helen (Daveed Diggs) by her side, inches closer to taking control of the land and turning it into a real estate development.

Joining the renowned voice cast in the new episodes are guest stars Aparna Nancherla, Billy Porter, Catherine O’Hara, Ellie Kemper and Naomi Ekperigin.

New episodes of Central Park season 2, from creator, writer and executive producer Loren Bouchard, Josh Gad and Nora Smith, debuts every Friday through April 8.