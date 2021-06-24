'Cellmate Secrets': Get a Sneak Peek at Chris Watts' Life Behind Bars (Exclusive)

Lifetime’s true-crime docuseries, Cellmate Secrets, is back with an all-new episode focused on Chris Watts, who was convicted of murdering his pregnant wife and their two daughters and sentenced to five life sentences without parole. ET has an exclusive sneak peek at his life behind bars and his relationship with clinical psychologist Christa Richello.

In the clip, Richello, who had a close and intimate relationship with both Watts and his cellmate, Dylan Tallman, says that was used by the killer. “Chris knew I had a platform with Armchair True Detective. He knew that I could get information out for people to hear. I feel that it’s very possible he took that and ran with what he needed,” she reveals.

Richello continues by saying, “And what that need is I don’t know. But I look back at it and I’m saying to myself, ‘You know, I was probably used by Chris. Absolutely.’ And that hurts.”

In the shocking episode, Richello is adamant that Watts is innocent and is currently writing a book with him as well as Tallman, who is now her fiancé. Additionally, Cellmate Secrets also features an interview with Cheryln Cadle, who exchanged letters with Watts before eventually meeting him in person.

Like previous weeks, the Watts episode will follow an encore showing of the Lifetime original film Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer, with Sean Kleier as Watts and Ashley Williams as his late wife.

Chris Watts: Confessions of a Killer airs Friday, June 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT immediately followed by Cellmate Secrets: Chris Watts at 10 p.m. ET/PT only on Lifetime.