Céline Dion Pens Touching Tribute to René Angélil 5 Years After His Death

Celine Dion is remembering her late husband on the fifth anniversary of his death. On Thursday, Jan. 14, the 52-year-old singer shared a photo of herself and René Angélil holding hands at the beach. Angélil died in 2016 after a battle with throat cancer.

"René, it’s been five years already… There’s not one day that we don’t think about you," she wrote. "We’re reaching out to you now more than ever, to guide us, protect us, and continue to watch over us."

"And we pray that you'll shine your love on the entire world, to all those at this very moment, who are facing incredibly difficult times," Dion continued. "You are in our hearts and in our lives forever."

She signed the message, "We love you, Celine, René-Charles, Nelson and Eddy," in reference to the couple's sons, the former of whom is 19, while the latter boys are 10-year-old twins.

During a 2019 interview with ET, Dion opened up about how her children help her keep her late husband's memory alive.

"Every day, I still see him because my three children... they look so much like him, and do so many things just like him, and this is just amazing. He was a very exceptional man," she said. "René is with me all the time. And that's why I find the courage. That's why I am strong and that's why I'm finding with time, even more strength, because as a single mom I have to teach my kids independence, because it's extremely important to be independent in life."