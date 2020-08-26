Celebs React to Melania Trump's Speech and More From Night 2 of the 2020 Republican National Convention

The second night of the Republican National Convention brought some of those closest to President Donald Trump to the stage. The event also stirred a lot of debate among critics and supporters on Twitter, who had a lot of different feelings about how the evening played out.

First Lady Melania Trump closed out the night with a speech in the Rose Garden outside the White House, where she addressed a small gathering that included her husband. Unlike speeches from the first night, Melania spent more time addressing the president's accomplishments and less time attacking the Democrats.

"Just as you are fighting for your families, my husband, our family and the people in this administration, are here fighting for you," the first lady shared. "No matter the amount of negative or false media headlines or attacks from the other side, Donald Trump has not and will not lose focus on you."

"He loves this country and he knows how to get things done," she added. "As you have learned over the past five years, he's not a traditional politician. He doesn't just speak words. He demands action and he gets results."

The speech was met with a lot of love from conservative pundits and commenters, while many outspoken celebs criticized the first lady for her past support of the president's more controversial comments and actions.

And let’s never forget, @FLOTUS #MelaniaTrump was one of the biggest perpetuators of the racist Birther movement against @BarackObama! She touted the same racist rhetoric that her husband @realDonaldTrump. She even said it on @JoyVBehar’s @HLNTV show! #RNCConvention2020 #RNC2020 — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) August 26, 2020

Why are they promoting this awful person, #melania? Was it in her contract? She says it feels like just yesterday they were at their first convention. Maybe to you, Mel. For the rest of us every day has been a horrible slog thru the 9th Circle of Hell. #beBust — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 26, 2020

Melania lacks warmth so severely that I just had to turn my AC down. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 26, 2020

Notice how liberals & media (I repeat myself) have their panties in a wad about having @FLOTUS make speech in a gov't bldg but don't give a tinker's toot if radical mobs burn down a fed bldg or destroy a fed statue? Another reason to reelect @realDonaldTrump #Trump2020Landslide — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) August 26, 2020

Very proud of our First Lady Melania Trump. She is the epitome of what it means to #BeBest! 🇺🇸 — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) August 26, 2020

There were a lot of pretty words in Melania Trump’s speech tonight. Unfortunately we also have the last 3 plus years. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) August 26, 2020

A number of commenters also spoke out on the fact that Melania's speech was delivered to an audience, and the standard coronavirus precautions that had led to the RNC being held virtually were seemingly not taken into consideration.

And after sitting in kinda-distanced seating for Melania Trump's speech, the crowd gets up to mingle, hug, chat, handshake and take photos. pic.twitter.com/kwwIA7dwKQ — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) August 26, 2020

No masks at tonight’s Melania Trump speech #RNC2020 pic.twitter.com/DHMb8KhyBT — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) August 26, 2020

The Melania Trump Memorial COVID Garden pic.twitter.com/5PCl5PY2QP — shauna (@goldengateblond) August 26, 2020

Tuesday's RNC also featured notable addresses from Trump's youngest daughter, Tiffany, and Vice President Mike Pence. The event also included a live televised presidential pardoning of Criminal Justice Activist Jon Ponder.

The night was celebrated, especially by conservatives, for showing a level-headed and more relatable side of the modern Republican Party, and was championed by many who thought the second night served as a victory of sorts.

I don’t usually watch any convention but I lm enjoying this RNC.. im learning a lot about other people’s lives. Sweet — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) August 26, 2020

What I like about this RNC is getting to know these conservative Americans. Pretty nice, smart, compassionate crew I’d say. Proves there are a lot of good people out there who shouldn’t be overlooked or chastised because of their politics. It’s honestly quite moving — Kirstie Alley (@kirstiealley) August 26, 2020

RNC Vibe- the radical notion Americans come FIRST in our own damn country! #RNC — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) August 26, 2020

Alternately, many felt the night was a display of disingenuousness on behalf of the Republican party.

Thoughts and prayers for the fact checkers out there tonight. #RNC — Arianna Huffington (@ariannahuff) August 26, 2020

I’m playing a drinking game, do a shot when they lie. Bad idea. — Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) August 26, 2020

Donald Trump has been in office for almost 4 years, so why is the RNC asking us to *imagine* how great life could be if he were president? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/jvaP5mfQCR — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) August 26, 2020

Tiffany Trump says she can relate to people out of work. She obviously inherited the no-self-awareness gene. #RepublicanConvention pic.twitter.com/aJRI63W8Hk — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) August 26, 2020

Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020 -- head over to Vote.org to register to vote and to get all the latest information.