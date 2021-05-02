Celebrity-Worn Handbags: Where to Get Styles Seen on Meghan Markle, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber

We know where your favorite celebrity got that bag they’re wearing, and now you can get one too. Meghan Markle, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Alexa Chung have been spotted wearing some gorgeous bags. But when they’re being photographed (or Instagramming their lewks), they don't always tell us where they got their goods. But you're in luck: We were able to track down totes, fanny packs and purses worn by your favorite fashionable celebs.

Meghan Markle, Madewell Canvas Medium Transport Tote

While on her royal tour in South Africa with Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex carried an olive-hued Madewell tote. The under $100 bag sold out quickly in the neutral tone. Since the actress sported the tote it has gone in and out of stock a few times. Luckily, the multi-purpose canvas style is still available from Nordstrom in a fun cheetah print.

Nordstrom carries a variety of Madewell pieces, including purses and accessories.

Meghan Markle, The Strathberry Midi Tote

The former actress is a big fan of the Scottish brand. When the Duchess was first spotted wearing the tri-color burgundy bag, it sold out in 11 minutes. The calf-leather bag features a detachable and adjustable shoulder strap so it can be worn a variety of ways.

This Strathberry bag features gold hardware and two interior pockets.

Mindy Kaling, Tory Burch Lee Radziwill Double Bag

The mom of two was spotted on a 2020 outing wearing the black crocodile tote. The Tory Burch design, named for American socialite and style icon Lee Radziwill, features an internal zip pocket and adjustable and detachable shoulder strap.

The purse features gold-tone hardware and push-lock fastening.

Zoe Kravitz, Fendi Baguette

The High Fidelity actress wore a neon green Fendi baguette bag for a 2020 interview at SiriusXM Studios in New York City. Kravitz let her bright bag stand out by wearing a neutral-toned outfit and small gold earrings.

Fendi's Baguettes are made with soft napa leather and come in a variety of colors.

Kate Middleton, Grace Han Love Letter Handbag

The Duchess of Cambridge’s black leather handbag is by British designer Grace Han. The chic little bag features an envelope closure that the designer’s site describes as an “ode to love letters of the past present and future.” The purse comes in black, gray, red and a pink-shade called “rose smoke.”

The bag retails for £1,795, or about $2,453.16.

Kate Middleton, Aspinal of London Midi Mayfair Bag

At the Global Ministerial Mental Health Summit in London, the mother of three accessorized her mauve dress with a lilac croc bag by the brand Aspinal of London. Although the Duchess carried the small leather bag by the handle, it also comes with a detachable chain strap. Kate’s lilac shade is in stock, but the purse also comes in 18 other colors, should you love the style but want the bag in your own favorite color.

The purse features the Aspinal of London signature shield lock.

Emma Roberts, Prada Logo Belt Bag

In 2020, the actress and new mom went for a stroll wearing a tie dye sweater, yoga pants and a black Prada logo belt bag around her shoulders. The multi-pocketed nylon bag can also be worn as a fanny pack.

The bag features rear buckle fastening, an adjustable fit, a silver-tone logo plaque and hardware, a top zip closure, a zipped coin pouch, an internal zipped pocket and an internal logo plaque.

Alexa Chung, Chylak Mini Belt Bag

In 2019, the It author wore the glossy brown crocodile Chylak mini belt bag, as she flashed double peace signs at the Glastonbury Worthy Farm event. After the British It girl rocked the design, it sold out and a 15,000 person wait-list began. If you don’t love the bag in brown, you can join the wait-list for the purse in olive crocodile, black crocodile, caramel crocodile or glossy black.

The bag retails for $195 GBP or about $266.43.

Kendall Jenner, Staud Tommy Bag

The model was spotted wearing the zebra-print Staud design while out in Los Angeles in January 2020. The plastic-beaded bag features a magnetic closure. It also comes in a light blue zebra-print pattern.

Not into animal print? The Tommy bag can also be purchased in a beaded mosaic design, a beaded gingham design and in a beaded marijuana leaf design.

Kendall Jenner, By Far Rachel Bag

Jenner accessorized her almost all-red outfit with a black Rachel bag from the brand By Far. The sleek-looking patent leather bag from the Bulgarian designer features a zippered closure. Jenner and her model friends are big fans of the brand. Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid have been spotted wearing the label.

The Rachel style comes in a wide variety of colors and textures.

Hailey Bieber, Jacquemus Le Grand Chicquito

The model was spotted walking around Manhattan with her black Jacquemus Le Grand Chicquito bag in 2019. The square-bodied purse has been seen on various celebs in its smallest size, but as the FarFetch website says, Bieber’s bag can easily fit a “phone, your wallet, an old lipstick and some emergency snacks.”

Don't want to hold on to handles all day? This style features a detachable and adjustable shoulder strap.

Selena Gomez, Alexander McQueen Story Bag

While promoting her music in 2019, the Rare Beauty founder accessorized her gray suit with the black and red Alexander McQueen design. The Story bag can be carried three different ways, including as a clutch. The design also comes in a variety of bright and neutral colors and sizes.

The designer purse has also been spotted on model Kaia Gerber.

Bella Hadid, Telfar Small Shopping Bag

The model wore the “Bushwick Birkin,” as the Telfar bag is known, while running errands in New York City. Her small orange shopping bag design is currently sold out on the Telfar website (as are all bags on the Telfar site), but it is available from resellers on Poshmark and Tradesy. Looking to score a Telfar bag and don’t care what size or color? There are currently a selection of the designer’s bags on Amazon.

The small bag features a magnetic closure.

TELFAR BAGS ON AMAZON

Hilary Duff, Fendi

The Younger star wore a statement-making Fendi ribbon shoulder strap with her Fendi Selleria Peekaboo Bag while filming the series in New York. While her exact bag is out of stock, Duff’s Fendi shoulder strap is available from the Fendi site.

The strap is also available in light blue.

Irina Shayk, By Far Cush Bag

The model and Bradley Cooper ex was photographed wearing a banana-yellow By Far design in 2021. The leather shoulder bag was inspired by 2000s-era super-slouchy bags that were popular at the time and have come back into style.

This design also comes in white, black and pink.

