Celebrities React to Will Smith and Chris Rock's Altercation at the Oscars

The slap seen around the world.
Will Smith and Chris Rock's onstage altercation at the Oscars on Sunday was the biggest moment to come out of the 94th annual awards ceremony, and it drew a flurry of reactions from the stunned audience inside the Dolby Theatre to telecast viewers to celebrities, including standup comedians and Hollywood stars.
Smith went onstage after Rock made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, when he referred to her as "G.I. Jane." Pinkett Smith could be seen rolling her eyes in response to the joke. (The actress has also been open about her struggles with alopecia, which she was diagnosed with several years ago.)
Soon after Rock's joke, the King Richard star, who later apologized to the Academy during his Best Actor acceptance speech and alluded to the altercation, could be seen yelling at Rock once he returned to his seat: "Leave my wife's name out of your f**king mouth."
The tense moment between Smith and Rock was met with a mix of reactions on social media, as it overshadowed the rest of the evening. While some supported Smith, others expressed their disdain for it even going that far. Oscars producer Will Packer took to Twitter after the telecast to react to a memorable awards show, seemingly alluding to the Smith-Rock fight: "Welp...I said it wouldn't be boring."
Stand-up comedians had issue with Smith's slap, as some explained it opened a dangerous door, for future hecklers or those unhappy with a joke. Kathy Griffin tweeted in reaction to the moment, "Let me tell you something it's very bad practice to walk up on stage and physically assault a comedian. Now we all have to worry about who wants to be the next Will Smith in comedy clubs and theaters."
Here are some celebrity reactions to the stunning Oscars moment.
