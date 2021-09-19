Catherine Zeta-Jones Is 'Looking Forward' to Playing Morticia Addams in 'Wednesday' Series (Exclusive)

Catherine Zeta-Jones couldn't be more excited to play Morticia Addams!

The actress told ET's Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner while arriving at the 2021 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday that she's "looking forward" to taking on the role in Netflix's Wednesday series.

"I'm just about to start shooting in Romania," she shared. "I'm so excited to be working with the great Tim Burton, and the makeup and costume designer who I've worked with before, and with Luis Guzmán, playing Gomez, who I worked with on Traffic. It's going to be a really great camaraderie. I'm really looking forward to it."

Zeta-Jones looked radiant in a wine-colored strapless gown with a sizzling thigh-high slit and a gorgeous diamond necklace. Michael Douglas, who is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, looked dapper in a dark suit and violet tie. The actor couldn't help but praise his wife by telling ET on the red carpet, "I can't believe my luck."

Douglas also touched on The Kominsky Method's six nominations and his own, adding, "This is our final year," explaining that they originally were set for two seasons but did a third one. "We got six nominations. I love this show."

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Earlier this year, Zeta-Jones opened up about the secret behind their 20-year-marriage, telling WSJ.Magazine they have "never, ever lost our sense of humor."

"First of all, we have a lot of fun together. My husband is 25 years older than me; that’s not a secret. With any relationship, it wouldn’t be normal if there weren’t any ups and downs. The constant is love and respect. We’ve never, ever lost our sense of humor, and we enjoy each other’s company," the Oscar-winning actress revealed, also noting that their flexible schedules as actors has allowed them to spend more time together.

The 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards airs live Sunday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+. Stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Emmys coverage.