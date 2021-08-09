Catherine Zeta-Jones Cast as Morticia Addams for Netflix’s 'Wednesday' Series

Catherine Zeta-Jones has joined Netflix's Wednesday live-action series as Morticia Addams, the streamer announced Monday.

Zeta-Jones will guest star in the upcoming series, joining series lead Jenna Ortega, who will play Wednesday Addams, and Luis Guzman, who guest stars as Gomez Addams.

Wednesday is a live-action, comedic coming-of-age tale that is described as a "sleuthing, supernaturally-infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy."

In the eight-episode series, Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago -- all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

Tim Burton will direct and executive produce, alongside showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar.

Zeta-Jones most recently starred in Fox's Prodigal Son.

For more, watch below.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.