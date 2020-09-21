Catherine O'Hara Says She Will Be 'Forever Grateful' for 'Schitt's Creek' After 2020 Emmy Win

"Awards" is turning out to be both Moira Rose and Catherine O'Hara's favorite season. During Sunday's Emmy Awards, O'Hara took home Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her portrayal of the Schitt's Creek matriarch in the series' final season.

"I'll forever be grateful to Eugene and Daniel Levy for giving the opportunity to play a woman of a certain age -- my age -- who gets to be fully her ridiculous self," she accepted from a socially-distanced watch party with her co-stars. "They gathered the most fun-loving people in Toronto, and led us to be the best we can be for each other."

Wishing Emmys watchers a "sound mind and a sound body," she went on to acknowledge, "These are the strangest of days. May you have as much joy being holed up in room or two with your family as I had with my dear Roses. Thank you so much."

It has been more than 35 years since O'Hara won her first Emmy, which she collected in 1982 for Outstanding Writing in a Variety or Music Program for SCTV Network 90. This is her second consecutive year being nominated for acting on Schitt's Creek.

Following this year's nominations announcement, O'Hara told ET that her second time being recognized was no less surprising than the first.

"When we started the show, we were all just trying to build characters that we could live with, let alone anybody else might care to see," she said. "It's been a delightful shock to me to find out that anyone was entertained or cared about Moira, really."