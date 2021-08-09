Cassie Randolph Stars in Boyfriend Brighton's Music Video: Watch

Cassie Randolph is taking a major milestone in her relationship! On Monday, the Bachelor alum co-starred in her boyfriend, Brighton's, new music video for his song, "Dreaming."

The video is a summer-set love letter to Cassie, 26. The couple's romance plays out throughout the video, with the pair partaking in a picnic, hanging out on the water, dancing together, enjoying a leisurely drive and displaying some PDA.

All the while 24-year-old Brighton is singing about his love for his girlfriend.

"Every morning when I wake up all I think about / Is you and how it felt that first night we were making out," he croons, adding in the chorus, "I've been dreaming / Since our weekend / You were everything I never knew I needed."

ET first reported news of the couple's relationship in May, with a source noting that they were "having fun together." At the time, the source added that Cassie's sister, Michelle Randolph, and her boyfriend, actor Gregg Sulkin, "get along with Brighton really well and approve of him for Cassie."

Cassie and Brighton have now been privately dating for one year. They only started sharing photos with each other on Instagram last month.

Cassie and Brighton's relationship follows her May 2020 split from Colton Underwood, whom she met on his season of The Bachelor, which aired in 2019.

In September 2020, Cassie was granted a temporary domestic violence prevention restraining order against Colton. According to the former Bachelor, in November, Cassie asked the court to dismiss her restraining order after the two reached a "private agreement."

In April, Colton came out as gay on Good Morning America. The following month, he spoke out about his relationship with Cassie in an interview with Variety.

"If there was anything I could do to take more ownership, I would. But also, out of respect to her, I don’t want to get into the details," he said in part. "I want this interview to be the last time I address her, because it’s not fair for her to have her name in articles every time I talk. I’m sorry, and I want her to know that I hope she has the best, most beautiful life."

Cassie, meanwhile, only commented on her ex's announcement once, during a YouTube video in which she did not mention him by name.

"Regarding the topic in the media that brought my name up this week, I just want to let you know that I'm not going to be further discussing it or commenting on it for now," she said. "There's a lot of layers to it and I just feel like the best thing for me at this time is to move forward and just focus on going forward."

"So, if I do decide in the future to say anything or make a comment at all, you guys will be the first to know," Randolph added. "But for now, I just wanted to say thank you for all the kind messages and comments and DMs... I'm so thankful and I feel very loved and supported. Thank you guys so much."