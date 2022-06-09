Carrie Underwood Reveals the Surprising Place She Feels Most Inspired (Exclusive)

Carrie Underwood finds inspiration in an unlikely place. Country star and guest ET correspondent Jimmie Allen recently chatted with Underwood, and got the singer to reveal where her best ideas for songs are born.

"I feel like I think a lot when I'm in the shower -- just 'cause what else are you doing when you're, like, washing your hair? -- so I feel like I've had ideas spark [there]," Underwood told ET. "I have to stop what I'm doing and grab my phone while it's wet and type something out."

It's not just in the shower where Underwood's big ideas strike, but rather "inspiration can happen anywhere, anytime," the mom of two said.

"I feel like you get ideas everywhere. I've woken up before and been like, 'Oh my gosh, I need to write that down.' Or I've done the opposite, and I've been like, 'I'll remember that,' then I totally don't remember and I'm sad that I didn't wake up in my bed and write it down," she said. "I've been inspired seeing things that my kids do or say."

Much of her most recent inspiration was poured into her latest album, Denim & Rhinestones, which is due out June 10.

"I'm excited, a little bit nervous," Underwood said of releasing new music. "When you're working on something and you haven’t shown it all to the world yet and then it’s like, 'Oh my gosh, it's time! I hope they like it.' That’s kind of where I'm at right now, but I’m really excited. I love having new music."

The album release comes the same week as CMA Fest, and Underwood is celebrating by inviting her fans to the Denim & Rhinestones Experience at downtown Nashville's Historic Bell Tower from June 10 to June 12.

"We have thousands upon thousands of country music fans descending upon Nashville. It’s such a fun week for country music artists and fans alike," Underwood said of CMA Fest as a whole, before describing her experience's setup.

"We have displays of outfits that I’ve worn in different performances or award shows, we have places where people can take their pictures, and there are super cute, little setups we have for them," she said. "[It's] super, super cool. You'll love your pictures. We give things away. People can stop by [and] cool off for a minute, and get a drink and see everything Denim & Rhinestones."

After Underwood's latest album is released and CMA Fest wraps up, she will turn her focus to preparing for her Denim & Rhinestones Tour, which will kick off in October.

When it came time to pick a special guest to accompany her on tour, Underwood and her team were quick to choose Allen, whose album, Tulip Drive, is set to be released on June 24.

"First and foremost, I respect you very much as an artist. We just have been watching you and all the success that you have been enjoying recently," Underwood told Allen. "... I respect you and I enjoy that you like bling, maybe almost as much as I do. I feel like you're gonna make a really good addition to the Denim and Rhinestones Tour."

As for if their time together on tour could inspire a collaboration in the future, Underwood certainly seemed open to the prospect. "I think that’s a great idea," she said of doing a song with Allen. "I think we should brainstorm and figure out what we might be able to come up with for the tour and maybe beyond."

While Allen will be on tour with Underwood, her two kids will be sitting out the majority of the shows. Underwood shares Jacob, 3, and Isaiah, 7, with her husband, Mike Fisher.

"My oldest is in school, so I would like to keep their lives as normal as possible," she explained. "I would imagine you'll see 'em on the weekends here and there, but we roll back through Nashville quite a bit, so hopefully they can be a little more settled and Mommy can just come in and out as I need to."

Tune in to Thursday's episode of Entertainment Tonight for more of ET's interview with Underwood.