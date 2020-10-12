Carrie Ann Inaba Tests Positive for COVID-19

Carrie Ann Inaba has tested positive for COVID-19 and is resting at home while dealing with the symptoms.

The Talk co-host shared the news in a video she posted on her Instagram on Thursday. She said that she currently has a fever, a bad cough and "lots of aches and pains." She warned her followers to not let their guard down when it comes to following coronavirus safety protocols.

"And I just wanted to remind you all to stay vigilant because I'm following all the protocols, and we have so many strict protocols in place, and even then I caught it," she said. "So, just friendly reminder to stay vigilant, take care of yourselves and wear your mask, please, and wash your hands a lot and just be extra, extra careful because you don't want this."

"And I'm going to take care of myself, so you don't worry about me, OK?" she added, letting out a loud cough. "Take care, be safe."

Inaba captioned the video, "Hey Everyone, I have tested positive for COVID-19. I'm home with some symptoms and will be sequestering as per the CDC guidelines, resting and taking care of myself. I have been in a very safe environment following all the guidelines and safety protocols and it still found it’s way to me. So, this is a friendly reminder to be extra careful this holiday season. Wear your masks, socially and physically keep your distance, and wash your hands. Take care everyone. And I'll keep you updated on my journey."