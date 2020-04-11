Carrie Ann Inaba Says She's Being 'Bullied' Following 'DWTS' Judging of Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev

Carrie Ann Inaba won't bow to bullies. The 52-year-old Dancing With the Stars judge spoke on Tuesday's The Talk about recent criticism she's received for comments she's made about certain performers on the ABC dance competition show.

"I'm 52 and I still get bullied. Right about this time is when people start to bully me because of the way I judge people," Inaba said of her role on DWTS. "I can't believe it still happens as adults."

Inaba also shared a message for her critics, declaring, "I want to tell people who bully, it doesn't make me change the way I judge. I'm not about to change because you try to bully me. It only makes me stand stronger in my convictions and what I believe in."

The longtime judge said she doesn't let outside influences affect how she scores the show's contestants.

"Just so you all know, for all of you trying to bully me about it, I judge the way I judge from my background," she said. "That is my job to do it and I will always do it based on my own conscience, not because you're trying to tell me what to do."

Inaba has been criticized in recent weeks for her perceived tough critiques of contestant Kaitlyn Bristowe and her partner, Artem Chigvintsev.

Two weeks ago, Inaba said she felt Bristowe "gave up" and lost her "spirit" on the dance floor. On Monday night, she again criticized a "lift" the duo performed, saying Bristowe required assistance.

"At this point it starts being a little personal, I feel like," Chigvintsev told ET after the dance. "At this point right now we just feel like we're never going to make her happy. It feels really discouraging, in a sense, to come back next week."

