Carole Baskin Says She's Bisexual

Carole Baskin has come out as bisexual. The former Dancing With the Stars contestant opened up about her sexuality in a new interview with PinkNews published on Monday.

"I have always considered myself to be bisexual, even though I've never had a wife. I could just as easily have a wife as a husband, as far as the way I feel about us," Baskin shared. "I think we are all one, and we are all -- I just don't see us as being different genders or different colors or different anything."

In the same breath, Baskin slammed her arch nemesis, Joe Exotic, saying her disdain for him has nothing to do with his sexual orientation.

"This man is just a deviant in the way he treats human life. I think he's an embarrassment to the human community," Baskin said.

But back to Baskin's story, the big-cat rights activist toldPinkNews she realized she was bisexual in the '80s, while spending a lot of time with the LGBTQ community. She also said that growing up as a tomboy, she thought she might have been born in the wrong body.

“I was always very male-oriented in the things I did… I never had any mothering instincts or anything, you know, I never played with dolls. And so I always thought that there was something off there, that I couldn’t quite put my finger on," she explained.

Baskin is on her third marriage, to husband Howard, whom she married in 2004. Her second husband, Don Lewis, mysteriously disappeared in 1997.

