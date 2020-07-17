Carole Baskin Covers 50 Cent's 'In Da Club' in Video With Her Husband -- See the Rapper's Response

Carole Baskin and husband Howard Baskin channeled their inner 50 Cent -- and the rapper took notice. In a viral Cameo video, the Tiger King stars covered 50's "In Da Club" as they wished someone a happy birthday.

"Hey, all you cool cats and kittens. It’s Carole Baskin and Howard Baskin at Big Cat Rescue. We are here with the crib mates to wish Charlotte a happy birthday," Carol begins her clip, before the two begin rapping. At one point, Howard pulls out a bottle of Bacardi and pretends to drink it. Carole has been participating on Cameo, where fans pay to get personalized videos.

50 couldn't help but repost the video on his Instagram, writing, "This song wasn’t music it was magic, it went everywhere in the world then never went away everyday is somebody’s birthday."

The rapper also added, "But the s**t it did to Murder inc Lol😆😆😆 #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi," referencing the past disagreement he had with Murder Inc. cofounder Ja Rule.

Just last month, the animal sanctuary owner took over Joe Exotic's former zoo in Wynnewood, Oklahoma. Carole's Big Cat Rescue Corp. was granted ownership and control of the zoo as part of a trademark judgment against Exotic.

The yearslong contentious legal battle between Baskin and Exotic -- whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage -- was the subject of the megahit Netflix documentary Tiger King. The latest development comes nearly seven years after Exotic was first ordered to pay Baskin $1 million for trademark infringement.

However, current owner Jeff Lowe told ET in June that the zoo would be in a state of "complete hell" when she gets her hands on it.

"I mean, because I'm not taking care of it as we leave," said Lowe, who was given 120 days to vacate the property, including all animals currently living there. "The bamboo is about taking this place over."

Lowe, who currently operates the park, told ET that Baskin "has no idea the amount of work it is to keep this park up."

Hear more of what he said in the video below.