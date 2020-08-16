Cardi B Wants Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to Run for President in 2024 After Her 'Bodak Yellow' Reference

Cardi B is already thinking about the next presidential election. The rapper threw her support behind Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Friday, suggesting she run for president in 2024 after the congresswoman posted a video of herself jamming out to Cardi's song, "Bodak Yellow."

Ocasio-Cortez, 30, revealed on Friday that she's preparing to get braces, referencing a line from "Bodack Yellow," "I got a bag and fixed my teeth." As she explained, she had braces as a child, but her teeth have moved as she wasn't able to afford a visit to an orthodontist in her 20s, when her retainer broke.

"This is actually a perfect example of how being lower income is WAY more *expensive* than otherwise, especially with our current healthcare policies," she wrote on her Instagram Story.

AOC added, "I had to GET ELECTED TO CONGRESS for me to afford dental treatment."

The congresswoman's post was captured by fans, who tagged Cardi hoping to get her reaction. "She better run for president when she turns 35," the rapper wrote.

Ocasio-Cortez then responded to Cardi with a reference to her most recent single, "WAP," with Megan Thee Stallion. "Women Against Patriarchy (WAP) 2020 😜," she said, bringing her own meaning to "WAP."

Cardi has been outspoken about politics in recent years, and in January, she shared that she was considering running for Congress in the future.

"I do feel like if I go back to school and focus up I can be part of Congress," she explained. "I deada** have sooo much ideas that make sense."

"I just need a couple of years of school and I can shake the table," Cardi added.

