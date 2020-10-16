Cardi B Says She Filed for Divorce to Teach Offset a 'Lesson'

Cardi B continues to be candid about her relationship with Offset. The "WAP" rapper took to Twitter on Friday to address the criticism she's received after getting back together with her husband after calling it quits last month.

In her voice message, Cardi expressed that she decided to file for divorce to teach the Migos rapper "a lesson."

"If I take a break from my n**** and I decide to work things out, that's regular relationship s**t," she told her fans. "If I want to go to an extreme to teach a n**** a f**king lesson and f**king file for divorce, I can do that. It's my life."

Cardi -- who shares 2-year-old daughter Kulture with Offset -- also touched on fans expressing concern that she's in a "mentally abusive relationship."

"I'm not getting f**king abused. If we work things out, if we sit down and work things out and I tell a n**** what I don't like, what I want to change. When he tells me what he wants me to change, what he wants me to stop doing, we can do that," she said. "Why y'all trying to make everything abuse, abuse, abuse. Why? Chill?"

"Our relationship is not only about gifts," she further noted, addressing the presents Offset got her over her birthday weekend.

"If that divorce s**t didn't went through the court, y'all wouldn't even never knew what the f**k was going on," she added. "So please stop."

Earlier this week, Cardi confirmed their reconciliation, admitting that she started to miss her "best friend."

"It's hard not to talk to your best friend. You know what I'm saying? It's really hard not to talk to your best friend," she said via Instagram Live.

Cardi filed for divorce from Offset in September. The "I Like It" rapper addressed their split on social media, sharing that she was just tired of arguing so much.

However, on Saturday night, a day before her 28th birthday, the two were photographed kissing and celebrating Cardi's birthday in Las Vegas. They were then seen going to a strip club in Atlanta on Monday night.

In her messages to her fans about getting back together with Offset, she also expressed that they are "two young motherf**kers that got married early. That's just what we are. We're no different than y'all's dysfunctional a** relationships."

See more on their reunion in the video below.