Cardi B Reveals When Fans Can Expect New Music

Cardi B teased a new song while talking to fans on Instagram Live on Monday. Responding to a fan who asked about new music, the rapper joked that she wouldn’t release anything until she lost weight.

“My single is coming when I lose weight. Never!” Cardi, 27, said.

“Nah, it’s coming real soon, I swear,” she then added. “And y’all gon’ love it.”

The news comes almost a year since the musician released her last official single, “Press.”

She also collaborated on the track “Yes” with Fat Joe and Anuel AA.

Earlier in May, she released snippets of an unreleased song she penned while pregnant with daughter Kulture.

While she may be making jokes about weight loss, Cardi was rocking body confidence in an Instagram post on Saturday, in which she showed off a massive new floral backside tattoo in a skimpy, bright green bikini.

She previously showed fans that the new ink, by California tattoo artist Jamie Schene, was in progress via her Instagram stories.

The singer also flaunted her curves in a post Monday, in which she posed on a chair outdoors while wearing a lilac swimsuit.

“How y’all doing on this beautiful Monday ?” she captioned the pic.

