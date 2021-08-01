Cardi B Reacts to the Recent Celebrity Hygiene Debate

Recent celebrity news seems to be creeping Cardi B out! The 28-year-old rapper took to Twitter, reacting to a number of celebrities discussing how often they bathe their children and themselves.

"Wassup with people saying they don’t shower? 🤨 It’s giving itchy," Cardi wrote.

The recent focus on hygiene began with Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis saying they don't bathe their kids until "you can see dirt on them" during a July episode of Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast.

Kutcher added of himself, "I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever. I got a bar of Lever 2000 that delivers every time. Nothing else."

Shepard and his wife, Kristen Bell, later admitted that they agreed with the celebrity couple when it came to bathing their own kids.

"We bathed our children every single night, prior to bed is like the routine," Shepard said during a virtual appearance on The View. "And then somehow, they just started going to sleep on their own without the routine, and by George, we had to start saying, 'Hey, when's the last time you bathed them?'"

Bell agreed, adding, "Yeah, we forget."

Bell added, "I'm a big fan of waiting for the stink. Once you catch a whiff, that's biology's way of letting you know you need to clean it up. There's a red flag."

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal also revealed he doesn't shower much, telling Vanity Fair, "More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times."

Conversely, there have also been stars coming out saying they shower more than what's considered regular, like Dwayne Johnson.

"Nope, I’m the opposite of a 'not washing themselves' celeb," Johnson told a fan on Twitter. "Shower (cold) when I roll outta bed to get my day rollin’. Shower (warm) after my workout before work. Shower (hot) after I get home from work. Face wash, body wash, exfoliate and I sing (off key) in the shower Soap Multiple musical notes."