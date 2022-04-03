Cardi B Leaves Twitter After Getting Into Clash With Fans Over GRAMMYs No-Show

Cardi B has left Twitter.

The rapper seemingly deactivated her account on Sunday after getting into clashes with her fans online, who expressed frustration over the fact that she did not attend the GRAMMY Awards. Cardi B was nominated for one award -- Best Rap Performance for "Up -- but did not win. Instead, "Family Ties" by Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar took home the GRAMMY statuette.

According to Billboard, some reportedly felt misled that Cardi B would be present at the Las Vegas ceremony.

“I’m deleting my twitter but On God I hate this f--in dumb--- fan base,” she wrote on the social media platform before deactivating her Twitter account, the outlet reported. “You got the slow dumb---es dragging my kids all cause y’all though I was going to the Grammys and I didn’t the f---? When the f--- I hinted I was going ?just f---in stupid I can’t I needs to protect myself.”

Cardi B was apparently driven to delete her account when followers tweeted about her two children, with whom she shares with husband Offset, according to multipleoutlets.

She also appeared to be pressured by some to release follow-up music to her 2018 studio debut album, Invasion of Privacy.

“When did I hype y’all up ?” Cardi B apparently tweeted earlier on Sunday, in response to a fan tweet, as Billboard recounted. “Where and when did I ever gave hints ? Like are you ok ? I’m not going to a award if I don’t got a new song to perform Or my album ain’t out …Next year.”

Cardi B's Instagram account, meanwhile, remains active.

This isn't the first time Cardi B has deactivated her Twitter account. She left the platform in 2021 over followers calling for her to release new music. The rapper also left Twitter for a brief period of time in 2020.