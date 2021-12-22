Cardi B Gifts Husband Offset $2 Million for His Birthday

Cardi B just gave Offset two million reasons to smile for his 30th birthday!

The "I Like It" rapper spared no expense and let the world be witness to it while celebrating Offset's milestone birthday at a party Tuesday night in L.A. In video shared on social media, Cardi can be seen talking on a mic onstage telling the crowd she wondered what Offset would like as a gift for his birthday. The answer -- money.

"So babe, this is my birthday to you," Cardi says. "I know you got a lot of business ventures coming in 2022, so let's get it. Bring out the birthday cake!" But, instead of a birthday cake, someone brought out a giant check made out to Offset.

Cardi gifts Offset $2 million dollars for his 30th birthday! 💵 pic.twitter.com/ZdvD4IQgge — Fan Account | #BLM 💎💎💎 (@BardiUpdatess) December 22, 2021

The "Bad and Boujee" rapper, holding a bottle of tequila the entire time, was in disbelief. Cardi took to Instagram and posted a series of photos and videos showing Offset's reaction to the shindig in his honor, from the $2 million check to a sneaker-themed art installation.

In one of her Stories, Cardi B snaps a video of Offset holding the check. He couldn't stop smiling and waving the giant check, and who could blame him? She captioned the video, "Happy birthday !!! He literally got it all."

The Migos rapper, who turned 30 on Dec. 14, also shared on Instagram a gift he got from Popeyes, and signed Nike kicks from Lakers superstar LeBron James. The signed sneakers were accompanied by a $200 bottle of tequila that also was engraved to commemorate the occasion.

Some of the night's guests included French Montana, Quavo, The Game and even Kanye West, who reportedly showed up briefly to drop off a gift.

Cardi B / Instagram

Cardi B / Instagram

Cardi B / Instagram

Cardi B / Instagram

Cardi looked stunning in a colorful corset while dripping in diamonds, including the blinged-out Playboy bunny Offset gifted her back in October. Cardi, of course, recently announced she's Playboy's first-ever creative director in residence.

The GRAMMY-winning rapper just last week took to Instagram and posted a touching tribute to Offset, who was seen on video cradling his and Cardi's 3-month-old son. It was a rare moment in which the couple shared video of the baby boy, whose name has not yet been made public. The video was likely taken in September when the couple welcomed their second child together.

"Happy birthday to my huuuuusband, best friend and babydaaadddyyy 😩😂😂 . I love you so much and I’m so proud of you. We have overcome so much together," Cardi wrote of Offset. "I love the man that you’re becoming and I love the father that you are. Thank you for always being there for me, for being a great confidant and advisor and for never allowing me to sell myself short ❤️. I'm so lucky to have you as a partner raising our beautiful kids."

By the way, showering each other with lavish gifts is kind of Cardi and Offset's thing. In one of a handful of examples, Offset gifted Cardi a house in the Dominican Republic for her 29th birthday.