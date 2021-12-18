Cardi B Dolls Won't Be Released After Manufacturing, Shipping Delays Due to COVID

Cardi B's got some bad news for her ardent fans just days before Christmas. The rollout of her limited edition doll has been canceled after manufacturing and shipping delays due COVID-19.

A rep for Cardi told TMZ the dolls will not be released after numerous delays as well as the GRAMMY-winning rapper's concerns the dolls wouldn't meet her high-quality standards.

Earlier this year, the "I Like It" rapper partnered up with the fashion doll brand Real Women Are. Cardi herself took to Instagram back in March announcing the fashion brand was taking pre-orders, with dolls selling for $35 each.

She captioned her post, "BARDI GANG!! I'm dropping my own doll TODAY! Inspired by me. Crated by me. Designed by me. Thank you @officialrealwomenare This means sooo much."

According to TMZ, customers who purchased the doll ultimately flooded the fashion doll brand's Instagram account after shipping deadlines were missed, prompting customers to demand refunds.

The outlet went on to report Cardi asked the fashion doll brand to refund all pre-sale purchases, and the fashion doll brand obliged.

Either way, Cardi's staying busy these days. She recently announced she's Playboy's first-ever creative director in residence. She made the announcement on Instagram. Her caption, in part, read, "Joining the @playboy family is a dream and I know ya'll are going to love what we put together."

The 29-year-old rapper will also be the founding creative director and founding member of the company's creator-led platform, CENTERFOLD.