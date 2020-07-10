Cardi B Declares She's 'Single, Rich and Bad' After Filing for Divorce From Offset

Cardi B is living her best single life. The "WAP" rapper made a fierce declaration on her Instagram, weeks after filing for divorce from Offset. Cardi, 27, posted a photo of herself dressed as a devil, wearing a full head-to-toe red latex look complete with horns.

"Single, bad and rich. I do the controlling," Cardi captioned her post on Tuesday. After years of being on-again, off-again, Cardi filed for divorce from the Migos rapper in September. The pair shares 2-year-old daughter Kulture.

Offset, meanwhile, subtly replied to his ex's post by liking the photo.

Following her split from her longtime love, Cardi took to social media to address her separation, stating that she decided to leave Offset after being tired of arguing so much.

"You cannot hurt my feelings trying to throw the divorce in my face because, at the end of the day, I decided I wanted to leave," Cardi reportedly told viewers on her OnlyFans account last month. "I didn't wait until he cheated on me again. I didn't wait [for] another controversy with him being involved. I decided to leave. If I wanted to stay, I could have stayed. I decided to leave."

She also shared that she was single by choice and "could date any man I want."

"My DMs are flooded. I don’t actually want to date nobody. I’m so focused on my business that it’s crazy," she added.

