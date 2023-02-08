Captain Lee Rosbach Not Returning for Season 11 of 'Below Deck': See Who's Stepping In

Captain Lee Rosbach has sailed the seas on TV for good. ET has learned Rosbach is not returning for season 11 of Bravo's Below Deck.

ET has also learned that Captain Kerry Titheradge, who starred on season 1 of Below Deck Adventure, will step in to replace Lee. Captain Lee, however, does finish season 10. Us Weekly was first to report the switch-up.

The 73-year-old captain made his Below Deck debut back in 2011. He's stepping down after taking a leave of absence earlier this season due to health issues.

"I feel like I'm back where I belong," Captain Lee said in the midseason trailer when it dropped last month. "It's like riding a bike, but it's a big bike."

Since the start of season 10, Captain Lee has been dealing with nerve issues.

Vincent Cerone/Bravo via Getty Images

"My injury, it's getting worse. The left side of my body, I don't feel anything," he said in a confessional. "I expected a lot more progress than I'm experiencing, and the most frustrating part about it is, I can't do a god d**n thing about it, and it's hard."

Back in November, Captain Lee played coy when asked about season 10 being his last.

"I don't think in finite terms like that," he said of putting an end date on his Below Deck life. "I just you know it's still fun. I am still going to do it... until the audience doesn't like it anymore."

Then, after his interview with ET, Lee addressed head-on the swirling speculation that he was leaving the show. After a fan on Twitter said she was sad about him exiting after season 10, Captain Lee subtweeted by asking, "Where in the world did you hear that?"

Tune in for season 10 of Below Deck, airing Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.