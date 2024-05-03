'Captain America' Reveals Title for Fourth Film Starring Anthony Mackie During Comic-Con 2022

A new Captain America film is officially a go, with Anthony Mackie taking over for Chris Evans, who formally left the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Avengers: Endgame. The news came during the third day of San Diego Comic-Con 2022, when Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige took the stage at Hall H to reveal major updates about several upcoming projects.

Titled Captain America: New World Order, the newest installment in the film franchise picks up after the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, as Sam Wilson (Mackie) assumes the mantle established by Steve Rogers (Evans) in the previous movies.

The movie is slated for release on May 3, 2024.

Until Saturday, a Captain America movie starring Mackie has reportedly been in the works since the Disney+ series concluded in 2021. But at the time, Mackie played coy, telling ET, “They always have some kind of plan. But there's, like, 30 million projects in production right now.”

However, he did open up about his MCU predecessor, and what the finale meant for his character. “What Chris [Evans] was able to do with that character was bring a level of strength and confidence to him. He really brought an even-keeled, well-rounded, three-dimensional character,” Mackie said.

“A lot of people don’t realize Sam Wilson is the only superhero who has no superpowers -- he's just a regular guy who went for a jog and became an Avenger -- he comes from a place of humanity and humility,” the actor continued. “I feel like I'll bring the human aspect instead of the super aspect. He's still got them hands though, but he's not a superhero. He's a regular guy.”