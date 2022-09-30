Candace Cameron Bure Opens Up About Sex Life With Husband Valeri Bure

Candace Cameron Bure got candid about her sex life, opening up during a recent appearance on Mayim Bialik's podcast about the ways she and her husband maintain their healthy relationship.

"Sex obviously is important and I hate that sex within marriage gets such a bad rep," the 46-year-old actress told Mayim. Candace is married to 48-year-old former hockey player Valeri Bure. The couple celebrated their 26th anniversary in June.

"I am a happier person and my husband's a happier person when we have sex," Candace elaborated. "I do think it's important to share what a healthy sex life within marriage can be, just in saying that it is important."

Candace said she wasn't interested in oversharing the details -- "my husband will be mortified if I do," she said -- but emphasized that sex remained an important part of their love for one another.

"It's an important part of the relationship that we make time for one another, that we still love each other, both physically, you know, spiritually, mentally, all of the things. It all comes hand in hand," she said.

Mayim's interview isn't the first time Candace has gushed about her marriage. Last year, she told ET about Valeri's impressive gift-giving abilities.

"That's his love language," he said. "He loves those surprises, he loves taking care of me and planning."

Candace added that she's easygoing enough to go along with it, but that, like any relationship, marriage takes a good amount of patience. "Some days you just got to hang in there because you're just, you're in it and you got to stay in it even though you don't want to be in it," she said. "But it's hills and valleys along the way -- especially with last year, all of us staying home so much. I fell in love with my husband all over again."